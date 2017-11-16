October ‘disturbing’ month on Manitoba roads: MPI

A fall freeze up has lead to one of the worst Octobers in recent years when it comes to crashes on Manitoba roads.

Manitoba Public Insurance said statistics show the number of collisions jumped 8 per cent last month compared to the previous year. There were 12,000 crash claims made in October this year, 960 more than in 2016.

Twelve people were also killed on the roads last month. That is up from the five year average of eight deaths in October.

In a news releases, MPI called the trend “disturbing”.

“With wet and icy roads, snow, and the onset of colder weather, all drivers should be slowing down, driving to road and weather conditions, and keeping a safe distance from other vehicles,” Ward Keith, vice-president with Manitoba Public Insurance, said in a news release. “Extra caution is also required to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.”

On October 26, nearly 100 vehicles were involved in crashes on Winnipeg bridges. That prompted city police to close them down until crews could sand and salt them.

MPI offered up some winter driving tips in hopes of preventing the statistics from rising.