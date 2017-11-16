Tobias Enverga, 1st Filipino-Canadian senator, dies at 61

OTTAWA — Conservatives on Parliament Hill are flooding social media with condolences on the death of Tobias Enverga Jr., the first Filipino-Canadian to sit in the Senate.

The Honourable Tobias C. Enverga, Jr., Senate of Canada. 1955 – 2017 pic.twitter.com/5GpbMJ1AWc — Senator Enverga (@SenatorEnverga) November 16, 2017

Senators were told this morning that Enverga died last night, although a formal announcement has not yet been made.

Conservative senators Linda Frum and Dennis Patterson took to Twitter to say they are shocked and heartbroken over the death of their good friend.

Shocked and heartbroken to hear about my good friend @SenatorEnverga. Evelyn and I hold his family in our thoughts and prayers — Senator DPatterson (@SenDPatterson) November 16, 2017

Heartbroken to hear of the untimely death of my friend Senator Tobias Enverga. Thoughts and prayers with his colleagues, friends and family. — Rona Ambrose (@RonaAmbrose) November 16, 2017

Conservative MP Erin O’Toole says Enverga was a role model and leader in the Filipino community.

Very sad news. Tobias was a warm and caring person and a true role model & leader in the Filipino-Canadian community. We will miss our friend & colleague. #RIP https://t.co/ZAoGXhpnyO — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) November 16, 2017

Former prime minister Stephen Harper named Enverga as an Ontario senator in 2012.

At the time, Enverga said he planned to use his seat to advocate for his community and people with special needs, like one of his daughters who had Down syndrome.