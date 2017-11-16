Vermillion, Alta. man killed in single-vehicle collision

An Alberta man died in a collision in the western part of the province early Thursday morning.

Emergency responders were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 752 at around 3:30 a.m.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said a truck went through a ditch before colliding into some trees.

The 37-year-old driver and the only person in the truck was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the victim, who was a resident of Vermillion, Alta., was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. His identity hasn’t been released.

Weather or road conditions don’t appear to be factors, according to RCMP.

Highway 752 is near the town of Rocky Mountain House which is about 83 kilometres west of Red Deer.