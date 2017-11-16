Human remains found in vehicle matching missing person’s report: N.B. RCMP

RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating the discovery of human remains that were found by a hunter in a wooded area near Stanley.

According to police, the hunter found the body inside a vehicle off Route 107 in Napadogan.

RCMP say the vehicle description and licence plate matches the one Susan Lee, 43, of Newcastle Creek was last seen driving.

Lee was reported missing on July 21.

An autopsy has been ordered to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

