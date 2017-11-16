Traffic
November 16, 2017 12:16 am

RCMP investigate serious crash east of Calgary

By Online journalist  Global News

Police were called to a serious crash east of Calgary on Highway 901 Wednesday night.

It happened about 45 kilometres east of city limits where Highway 901 intersects with Highway 817.

A Global News crew at the scene said the collision appeared to involve a semi-truck and a van.

As of 9:30 p.m., Highway 901 was closed in both directions and emergency crews were working at the scene of the crash.

More to come…

