RCMP investigate serious crash east of Calgary
A A
Police were called to a serious crash east of Calgary on Highway 901 Wednesday night.
It happened about 45 kilometres east of city limits where Highway 901 intersects with Highway 817.
A Global News crew at the scene said the collision appeared to involve a semi-truck and a van.
As of 9:30 p.m., Highway 901 was closed in both directions and emergency crews were working at the scene of the crash.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.