Charles Manson hospitalized in California: reports

Imprisoned cult leader Charles Manson has reportedly been taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, Calif. and is believed to be on death’s doorstep.

Manson was reportedly hospitalized three days ago and has been undergoing various treatments under police escort, TMZ reports.

“It’s just a matter of time,” a source told the website.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed Manson was in hospital but could not confirm what his condition was.

Manson was also hospitalized in January for a serious medical problem.

In the 1960s, the then-reportedly charismatic ex-convict assembled a group of runaways and outcasts known as the “Manson Family.” In the summer of 1969, he directed his mostly young, female followers to murder pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others, in what prosecutors said was part of a plan to incite a race war.