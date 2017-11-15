Victim identified following fatal stabbing in Weston

Toronto police have identified the man that was fatally stabbed in Toronto’s Weston area in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Officers responded to multiple reports of a stabbing near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 11:50 a.m. and had located a man in medical distress.

The man was rushed to trauma centre in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Toronto police have now identified the victim as 54-year-old David Blacquiere of Angus, Ont., located east of the Innisfil area.

A press conference is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening in regards to a man wanted for accessory after the fact in the investigation.

More to come…