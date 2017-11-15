Waterloo police pick up 22 guns halfway through amnesty program

Waterloo Regional Police marked the halfway point of their November gun amnesty program by showing off some of the weapons that have already been turned in.

Officers collected 22 firearms and 1,100 rounds of ammunition in the first two weeks of the campaign.

READ MORE: Police release composite image of Kitchener sexual assault suspect

Inspector Mike Haffner said their collection includes nine shotguns, eight rifles, five handguns, seven pellet guns and one stun gun.

“From the number of people that are contacting us, they’re inheriting these items, whether it be through unfortunate deaths of parents and grandparents as well as just finding them in storage,” Haffner explained in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

But he said the five handguns collected is concerning.

“If these get into the hands of the wrong people, this is when further violent crimes take place,” Haffner said.

BELOW: Waterloo Regional Police Inspector Mike Haffner speaks with CJOY News reporter Matt Carty

Haffner said police have made arrangements to pick up at least another 20 weapons later this month.

The program is now into its third year and during the previous campaigns, officers hauled in 301 guns and 14,600 rounds of ammunition.

Anyone who wants to turn in an unwanted gun can call 519-570-9777 to make arrangements for an officer to pick it up.

Waterloo Regional Police are telling people to call them and do not deliver the weapon to a police station.