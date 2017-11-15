Big snow on Kootenay Pass

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3 at higher elevations.

It says snowfall amounts could reach 25 centimetres today as a cold front moves into the B.C. Interior.

Environment Canada says the snow is expected to begin this morning across Highway 3 at Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and intensify by this afternoon.

It says periods of snow will persist through tonight as the front stalls over the area.

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 25 centimetres are expected by Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, it continues to be balmy in the Okanagan with today’s high expected to reach 10 degrees Celsius with a few showers.