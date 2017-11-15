Suspect shot dead after RCMP say officer assaulted, gun and van stolen

A suspect is dead this morning after RCMP say an officer was assaulted last night.

At around 8:30 p.m. on highway 6 near St. Laurent, RCMP say an officer’s police van and sidearm weapon were taken during an assault.

Later on 12:50 a.m Wednesday RCMP found the stolen police vehicle and the suspect on Highway 417, near Lake Manitoba First Nation.

During the arrest, he was shot and pronounced dead on scene.

The Independent Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation into the shooting.