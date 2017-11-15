Crime
Homicide team now investigating a Halloween night stabbing in New Westminster

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now probing a death following an assault that happened on Halloween night in New Westminster.

New West Police were called to the area of 8th street and Columbia Street just before midnight and found a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The unnamed man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police aren’t saying when he died.

Two suspects were taken into custody and police say there’s no threat to the public.

 

