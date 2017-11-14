Investigators looking for cause in large fire in vacant Saint John buildings

Investigators are looking into what caused a large fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in some vacant buildings in Saint John.

Saint John Fire Department Platoon Chief Brian Wilson says crews were called at around 5:30 a.m. to the area of Albert and Metcalf streets.

“Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke in the area and after further investigation they found that the middle of three attached buildings had a fire inside of it, which was breaching through the roof,” he said.

“Crews tried to make an initial attack on the inside and found there was too much fire volume travelling through the body.”

Wilson says the fire had already burned a hole through one of the floors, so access inside was dangerous.

Crews eventually cut a hole in the roof to let the fire and gasses out and were able to extinguish the blaze.

At least one building was evacuated as a precaution.

“At no time did we feel the building was in danger but there’s always smoke in the air,” Wilson said.

There were no injuries, but one firefighter was checked out by EHS on the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

