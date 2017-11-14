‘Lord of the Rings’ TV show coming to Amazon

It seems like just yesterday we started the journey to Mordor on the big screen in 2001’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring — and now, nearly two decades later, the multi-part J.R.R. Tolkien saga is moving to television.

Amazon announced Monday that it has acquired global television rights to the LOTR franchise, and is committing to multiple seasons right out of the gate. No writers or showrunners have been attached to the project yet.



“The Lord of the Rings is a cultural phenomenon that has captured the imagination of generations of fans through literature and the big screen,” said Amazon’s head of scripted TV, Sharon Tal Yguado. “We are honoured to be working with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line on this exciting collaboration for television and are thrilled to be taking The Lord of the Rings fans on a new epic journey in Middle-earth.”

The Amazon version of LOTR will take place in Tolkien’s fantastical universe replete with hobbits, orcs, dwarves and elves, among dozens of other creatures. The TV show will depict new storylines preceding Fellowship, and the deal includes the potential for a spinoff series.



“We are delighted that Amazon, with its long-standing commitment to literature, is the home of the first-ever multiseason television series for The Lord of the Rings,” said Matt Galsor, a representative for the Tolkien Estate and Trust and HarperCollins. “Sharon and the team at Amazon Studios have exceptional ideas to bring to the screen previously unexplored stories based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s original writings.”

The general viewing public on social media was torn; while many fans were excited to see yet another iteration of the fantasy novels, others were quick to deride it as the latest attempt to capture the Game of Thrones magic. Others didn’t know how to feel.

As a huge #Tolkien fan…not sure if I should be excited or horrified at new Lord of the Rings series announcement… #LotR pic.twitter.com/OFXrRLZWch — Nick Brisbon (@NBrisbon) November 13, 2017

Amazon: We are making Lord of the Rings prequel series #LOTR Me: pic.twitter.com/91UubdlNCZ — Krojačica Sudbine ♔ (@MonaLisa1797) November 13, 2017

The reaction of most Tolkien fans heard that Amazon was making "Lord of the Rings" show. #LordOfTheRings #LOTR pic.twitter.com/jEXDqy8rNR — Synthra (@ZhiteraWiggins) November 13, 2017

Torn about #LotR on Amazon 🤔 The movies are perfection & I don't want a violent porny Westeros version of Middle Earth but otoh imagine the fandom possibilities! @sarie_gamgee — Mrs C (@metasaurusrex) November 14, 2017

Not ready for this Amazon LOTR series. People are still mourning the hours lost from The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies #LOTR pic.twitter.com/NpL0M5aqUk — Nerd Coolture (@nerdcoolture) November 14, 2017

I'm all about Lord of the Rings, but please quit making them. Tolkien was an excellent writer in creating beautiful details, and I'm ok leaving it that way. Just stop! #LOTR — Yunnie (@yunniekim) November 13, 2017

As of this writing, the TV version of the multibillion-dollar franchise doesn’t have a projected premiere date.