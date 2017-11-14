help needed
November 14, 2017 9:41 am
Updated: November 14, 2017 9:42 am

Winnipeg group helping others, needs help themselves

By Online Producer  Global News

Agape Table is hoping to replace this stove with one similar in size.

Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
A A

Agape Table needs a new oven to help feed its clients.  The community kitchen serves breakfast for 350 or so hungry people every morning, but its oven broke on Monday.

RELATED: More Manitoba families relying on food banks

Volunteer coordinator Russ Mason told 680 CJOB Tuesday they’re looking for a donation of a residential stove to be able to heat up breakfast meats.

“We use a gas oven and gas range. They work better than electric for us – we already have all the fittings. If we were to use electric range it would be too hard on our breakers,” Mason said.

“We have entertained the idea of putting in a bigger oven, but we are stuck within the confines of our space. The fittings for a commercial grade oven requires more than what we have set up”.

Mason said if anyone has a residential size gas oven to spare, give them a call at 204-783-6369. Agape table will arrange to pick it up.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Agape Table
community kitchen
Donation
gas stove
help needed
oven needed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News