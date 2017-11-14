Winnipeg group helping others, needs help themselves

Agape Table needs a new oven to help feed its clients. The community kitchen serves breakfast for 350 or so hungry people every morning, but its oven broke on Monday.

Volunteer coordinator Russ Mason told 680 CJOB Tuesday they’re looking for a donation of a residential stove to be able to heat up breakfast meats.

“We use a gas oven and gas range. They work better than electric for us – we already have all the fittings. If we were to use electric range it would be too hard on our breakers,” Mason said.

“We have entertained the idea of putting in a bigger oven, but we are stuck within the confines of our space. The fittings for a commercial grade oven requires more than what we have set up”.

Mason said if anyone has a residential size gas oven to spare, give them a call at 204-783-6369. Agape table will arrange to pick it up.