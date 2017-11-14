Hamilton man charged with 11 weapons-related charges
A 23-year-old Hamilton man is facing 11 weapons-related charges after the search of a home on Gertrude Street in the north end.
Hamilton police arrested Jonathan Brady-Mordue after finding four long-barrelled rifles, ammunition, a prohibited magazine, and a starter pistol.
