November 14, 2017 8:29 am

Hamilton man charged with 11 weapons-related charges

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton Police Service
A 23-year-old Hamilton man is facing 11 weapons-related charges after the search of a home on Gertrude Street in the north end.

Hamilton police arrested Jonathan Brady-Mordue after finding four long-barrelled rifles, ammunition, a prohibited magazine, and a starter pistol.

