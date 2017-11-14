Crime
November 14, 2017 5:58 am
Updated: November 14, 2017 6:00 am

Police investigating after shots fired at home in Scarborough

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a shooting in Scarborough on Nov. 14, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
Toronto police have launched an investigation after multiple bullet holes were discovered at a home in Scarborough.

Police said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. Monday of a shooting at a residence on Coopman Pathway near Morningside Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Authorities said officers located several bullet holes in the front porch.

Police said no injuries were reported.

No suspect description has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

