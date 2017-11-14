Police investigating after shots fired at home in Scarborough
A A
Toronto police have launched an investigation after multiple bullet holes were discovered at a home in Scarborough.
Police said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. Monday of a shooting at a residence on Coopman Pathway near Morningside Avenue and Finch Avenue East.
Authorities said officers located several bullet holes in the front porch.
Police said no injuries were reported.
No suspect description has been released and the investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.