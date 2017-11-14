Police investigating after shots fired at home in Scarborough

Toronto police have launched an investigation after multiple bullet holes were discovered at a home in Scarborough.

Police said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. Monday of a shooting at a residence on Coopman Pathway near Morningside Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Authorities said officers located several bullet holes in the front porch.

Police said no injuries were reported.

No suspect description has been released and the investigation is ongoing.