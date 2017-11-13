Crime
November 13, 2017 5:52 pm

Police investigating southeast London assault

By Staff 980 CFPL

A London police cruiser, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980)

London police are releasing few details about an assault investigation following an incident in southeast London.

Officers responded to the area of Adelaide Street South and Leathorne Street around 9 a.m. Monday, and discovered a man who was then transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or on-line anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

