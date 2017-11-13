Police investigating southeast London assault
London police are releasing few details about an assault investigation following an incident in southeast London.
Officers responded to the area of Adelaide Street South and Leathorne Street around 9 a.m. Monday, and discovered a man who was then transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or on-line anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
