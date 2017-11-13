Couple facing drug charges for meth, cannabis after RIDE check

Wellington County OPP got more than they bargained for when conducting a RIDE checkpoint on Wellington Road 21 in Inverhaugh, Ont., on Sunday morning.

Police say the four-door sedan entered the checkpoint around 1:30 a.m., and while speaking with the two occupants of the vehicle, the officer detected the smell of fresh marijuana.

READ MORE: Impaired driving suspected after 1 dead in head-on crash in East Gwillimbury: OPP

This led to the arrest of the couple inside the vehicle, and a further search found both to be in possession of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, police said.

READ MORE: Crystal meth, cocaine and MDMA seized in $500K Toronto-area bust: police

Jeffery Pyne, 46, of Kitchener and Charlene Pringle, 52, of Elmira, Ont., are both facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, while the driver, Pyne, is also facing a charge of driving while suspended.

They are scheduled to appear before a Guelph courtroom in December.