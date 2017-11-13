Crime
November 13, 2017 4:20 pm

Couple facing drug charges for meth, cannabis after RIDE check

By Anchor  CJOY
A A

Wellington County OPP got more than they bargained for when conducting a RIDE checkpoint on Wellington Road 21 in Inverhaugh, Ont., on Sunday morning.

Police say the four-door sedan entered the checkpoint around 1:30 a.m., and while speaking with the two occupants of the vehicle, the officer detected the smell of fresh marijuana.

READ MORE: Impaired driving suspected after 1 dead in head-on crash in East Gwillimbury: OPP

This led to the arrest of the couple inside the vehicle, and a further search found both to be in possession of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, police said.

READ MORE: Crystal meth, cocaine and MDMA seized in $500K Toronto-area bust: police

Jeffery Pyne, 46, of Kitchener and Charlene Pringle, 52, of Elmira, Ont., are both facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, while the driver, Pyne, is also facing a charge of driving while suspended.

They are scheduled to appear before a Guelph courtroom in December.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cannabis
Crime
Drugs
Guelph
Meth
OPP
RIDE
Wellington County

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News