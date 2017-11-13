Couple facing drug charges for meth, cannabis after RIDE check
Wellington County OPP got more than they bargained for when conducting a RIDE checkpoint on Wellington Road 21 in Inverhaugh, Ont., on Sunday morning.
Police say the four-door sedan entered the checkpoint around 1:30 a.m., and while speaking with the two occupants of the vehicle, the officer detected the smell of fresh marijuana.
This led to the arrest of the couple inside the vehicle, and a further search found both to be in possession of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, police said.
Jeffery Pyne, 46, of Kitchener and Charlene Pringle, 52, of Elmira, Ont., are both facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, while the driver, Pyne, is also facing a charge of driving while suspended.
They are scheduled to appear before a Guelph courtroom in December.
