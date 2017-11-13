Transportation report finds no fault in death of Manitoba girl, suggests improvements

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada(TSB) has issued its report on the train collision that killed an 11-year-old girl this summer.

Kharma Brown was struck and killed by a train as she biked over the railway crossing in Ste Anne, Man. Sept. 15, 2017.

READ MORE: 11 year old girl killed on train tracks in Ste. Anne, Manitoba

In a report submitted to the mayor of St. Anne, the transportation watch dog states the rail crossing at which the fatal collision occurred is in line with federal protocol for pedestrians.

“Following the accident, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) examined the crossing and determined that the available sightline for oncoming rail traffic was unencumbered in both directions for pedestrians located 5 metres (16.4 feet) from the nearest rail. Therefore, the crossing met Transport Canada’s applicable regulatory requirements for pedestrian use,” the report stated.

However, the report suggested that because the crossing not exclusively used by pedestrians, there are hazards present, including a gap in the walkway that causes a cyclist look down instead of up, and improvements should be made.

“There is nothing that precludes any party responsible for crossing safety from upgrading the crossing protection at any time,” the report said.

“It may be prudent for the parties involved to fully re-evaluate the crossing design using a more appropriate design vehicle that may include cyclists, persons using assistive devices as well as all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles if necessary” it said.

Randell Brown, the girl’s father, said he hasn’t yet spoken to or heard from the mayor regarding the report findings.

Global News has reached out to the rural municipality of St. Anne and will update as information becomes available.