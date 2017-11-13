Patricia-Jane McArthur
Peterborough police search for missing teen last seen in city’s west end

Greg Davis

Patricia-Jane McArthur of Peterborough was last seen on Nov. 9.

Peterborough police are looking for a 16-year-old teenager missing since last Thursday.

Patricia-Jane McArthur was last seen on Nov. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the city’s west end in the area of Parkhill Road West and Brealey Drive.

She is described as five-foot-eight with shoulder-length brown/blonde hair, wearing black-rimmed glasses and a lower lip piercing. She was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with white fur around the collar.

She often answers to the nickname “PJ,” police said.

Police believe she may possibly be in the company of a 14-year-old girl and a male teen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122.

