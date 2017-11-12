Family of missing 61-year-old man concerned for his safety
The family of a 61-year-old missing Toronto man are concerned for his safety.
Toronto police said Leonida Prejoianu was last seen Saturday around 8 a.m., in the area of King Street West and Dowling Avenue.
He is described as five feet, 10 inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes, greying short hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a waist-length, grey Point Zero parka with fur on the hood, a long-sleeve polo shirt, dark skinny jeans, a brown baseball hat and blue boots.
A command post is being set up at 50 Dovercourt Rd, near Dundas Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
