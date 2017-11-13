Scott Thompson: Are Canadians remembering more?

I’m not sure if I’m just getting older or if Canadians are actually appreciating Remembrance Day more.

As I was scanning the various programs on Sunday, I couldn’t help but notice the wide range of ages commemorating the day.

It wasn’t that long ago it was mostly grandparents and great grandparents marking the occasion, but the world is different yet again, and a younger generation is now exposed to world conflict.

It is a time to remember loved ones who endured conflict, as well as those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

There were many at services holding pictures of serving loved ones they had lost.

This time, there seemed to be as many new pictures as old.

Like many Canadians, it reminds me of the stories my parents, aunts and uncles would tell growing up during the Second World War.

Whether it was rationing food, running to bomb shelters in the middle of the night, or walking to school only to find it had been blown into rubble, we now live a privileged life in comparison, thanks to them.

A freedom most of us now take for granted.

That is why it is important we remember.

