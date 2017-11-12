One dead following single-vehicle crash on QEW near Niagara
A person has died in a single-vehicle crash on the QEW in Niagara Sunday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police said the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. when a vehicle collided with equipment in a construction zone.
The driver was killed.
The QEW is closed in both directions between Sodom Road and McLeod Road as police investigate.
