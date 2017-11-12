Crime
November 12, 2017 11:42 am

Winnipeg man faces 17 charges after firearms found inside home

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Police have arrested a 25-year-old Winnipeg man.

Zahra Premji / Global News
A A

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody after a search warrant on Friday turned up weapons and more.

Winnipeg Police Service executed a search warrant on Magnus Avenue Friday and said they were targeting a male suspect they believed was in possession of an illegal firearm.

While inside the home on the 400 block of Magnus Avenue, investigators found a number of items included a sawed-off shotgun and sawed-off rifle, along with shotgun shells and cartridges.

Officers took a number of people inside the home in to custody.

25-year-old Stevie Ray Ballantyne has been taken in to custody and faces 17 charges.

The charges include failure to comply with his probation order and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Crime
Firearm
Manitoba
Police
Rifle
Shotgun
winnipeg
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News