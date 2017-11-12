Winnipeg man faces 17 charges after firearms found inside home
A 25-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody after a search warrant on Friday turned up weapons and more.
Winnipeg Police Service executed a search warrant on Magnus Avenue Friday and said they were targeting a male suspect they believed was in possession of an illegal firearm.
While inside the home on the 400 block of Magnus Avenue, investigators found a number of items included a sawed-off shotgun and sawed-off rifle, along with shotgun shells and cartridges.
Officers took a number of people inside the home in to custody.
25-year-old Stevie Ray Ballantyne has been taken in to custody and faces 17 charges.
The charges include failure to comply with his probation order and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.
