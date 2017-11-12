Man charged in October stabbing of boys near Scarborough school
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing that left two boys in life-threatening condition near a Scarborough school last month.
Toronto police said the incident took place Oct. 20 around 3:30 p.m., when a group of boys who were sitting on a wall were approached by two males on a motorcycle.
Police allege one of the people on the motorcycle got off and produced a knife that had been concealed under his clothing.
That person then allegedly stabbed one of the boys in the group
Two of the boys’ friends tried to stop the attack and police said a larger group then arrived to help the suspects. The two friends were then held down and stabbed multiple times.
The three boys were sent to hospital with two suffering life-threatening injuries.
Three days later, a 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and other weapons-related charges in connection with the incident.
On Saturday, Mohammed Ilyas Patel, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and two counts of fail to comply with recognizance.
He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court the same day.
The school, located at Lawrence Avenue and Rushley Drive, was placed under a hold and secure for about an hour.
—With files from The Canadian Press
