Parking attendant pushed to ground, robbed in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a parking attendant was robbed Saturday night.

Around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery in a parking lot of the 1000 block of South Park Street.

Police say a man wearing a mask pushed a parking attendant to the ground and forcibly took cash from them before fleeing the area on foot headed towards Spring Garden Road.

The parking attendant was not injured during the incident.

So far, police have not been able to locate the suspect, who is described as a black man, approximately 6’ tall, wearing a black mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax Regional Police.