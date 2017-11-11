Sheared gas line forces residents in south Edmonton out of their homes

Firefighters have evacuated at least six homes in a south Edmonton neighbourhood because of a gas leak.

Fire crews were called to a home near 59 Street and 19A Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

That’s where firefighters discovered a 6.35 cm gas line had been sheared. It’s unclear how the line was cut but two neighbouring homes on either side of the property were evacuated, along with two homes to the north.

There has been ongoing construction in the area.

ATCO officials are on-scene and have taken over the investigation.

As of 5:50 p.m. the evacuated residents had not been allowed back into their homes