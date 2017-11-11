3rd missing Chinese student may be linked to ransom scam: police

Toronto police say a third Chinese student reported missing this week is the victim of a scam meant to extort large sums from their families back in China.

Yue “Kandy” Liu, 17, was last seen Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

She is described as 5’6″, with a thin build, long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a knee-length brown jacket, a white scarf, blue track pants and black and white shoes.

Police allege that the unknown suspects contacted the students and told them to go into hiding and not use their cellphones or social media, threatening their families in China if they do not comply.

READ MORE: Missing Chinese students believed to be connected to ransom scam: police

The suspects then contact the student’s families and allegedly tell them that their family member has been kidnapped and demand a large ransom to ensure their safe return.

Police are concerned for the safety of all three students.

Juanwen Zhang, 20, was last seen Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Grenville Street area.

She is described as 5’4″, around 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, grey University of Toronto track pants and carrying a green knapsack.

Ke (Jaden) Xu, 16, was last seen Thursday at 10:30 a.m., in the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area.

He is described as 6’1″ with a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red winter jacket, grey pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding these scams is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

—With a files from the Canadian Press