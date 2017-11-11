Hurricanes winless in 5 after 6-3 loss to Spokane

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are now winless in five after dropping a 6-3 decision to the Spokane Chiefs at the Enmax Centre on Friday night.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring with a goal from Jake Elmer at the 6:45 mark of the first period, a lead that would last all of 44 seconds as the Chiefs responded with four unanswered goals, including the game-winning goal from Spokane’s Ethan McIndoe at the 10:47 mark of the second period.

Lethbridge goalie Stuart Skinner took the loss between the pipes, giving up six goals on 33 shots.

The Hurricanes now hit the road for six games beginning on Saturday in Swift Current.