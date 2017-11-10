Remembrance Day closures and times of operation

Canada
Remembrance Day falls on Saturday this year. Here some information about which city offices are affected.

Remembrance Day falls on Saturday this year. Here some information about which city offices are affected.

Landfill: Closed on Saturday. Open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Garbage Collection: Garbage will be picked up as usual on Monday.

Recycling: Recycling will be picked up as usual on Monday.

Regina Transit: Saturday, busses will operate on a Sunday schedule. Monday, routes will operate as usual.

Paratransit: Saturday, paratransit will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, it will operate from 6 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Parking Services: Metres are not in effect on the weekend.

