Remembrance Day closures and times of operation
A A
Remembrance Day falls on Saturday this year. Here some information about which city offices are affected.
Landfill: Closed on Saturday. Open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Garbage Collection: Garbage will be picked up as usual on Monday.
Recycling: Recycling will be picked up as usual on Monday.
Regina Transit: Saturday, busses will operate on a Sunday schedule. Monday, routes will operate as usual.
Paratransit: Saturday, paratransit will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, it will operate from 6 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.
Parking Services: Metres are not in effect on the weekend.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.