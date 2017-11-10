Remembrance Day closures and times of operation

Remembrance Day falls on Saturday this year. Here some information about which city offices are affected.

Landfill: Closed on Saturday. Open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Garbage Collection: Garbage will be picked up as usual on Monday.

Recycling: Recycling will be picked up as usual on Monday.

Regina Transit: Saturday, busses will operate on a Sunday schedule. Monday, routes will operate as usual.

Paratransit: Saturday, paratransit will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, it will operate from 6 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Parking Services: Metres are not in effect on the weekend.