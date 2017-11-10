Charges laid following car surfing death in Vernon

A 41-year-old man has been charged following a deadly car surfing incident after making a court appearance in Vernon Thursday.

The incident happened in June 2016.

Justin Martyn, 27, died after the car he had been riding on went off Tronson Road and rolled.

Martyn was a Spallumcheen resident.

Byron James Walterhouse is now facing three charges in connection to the fatal incident.

The charges include criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and failure to stop at an accident causing death.

Walterhouse returns to court on Nov. 30.