Weather a factor in fatal crash near Arthur, Ont.: OPP

Wellington County OPP believe weather played a role in a fatal crash Thursday night near Arthur, Ont., that killed a 21-year-old woman.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 109, east of Arthur.

READ MORE: 63-year-old man dies in Guelph crash while riding motorized wheelchair

Police said investigators believe an eastbound Ford pickup truck and a westbound Honda sedan collided head-on.

Rebecca Elizabeth Cutting from Mount Forest, Ont., was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

READ MORE: No charges laid after woman hit by a vehicle: Guelph police

An OPP spokesperson said witnesses reported poor road conditions and visibility at the time of the collision, but it’s not known if any charges will be laid.

The Wellington County OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.