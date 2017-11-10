Canada
November 10, 2017 11:04 am

Weather a factor in fatal crash near Arthur, Ont.: OPP

By Reporter  CJOY

Wellington County OPP say weather is considered a factor in a fatal crash near Arthur, Ont.

Wellington County OPP believe weather played a role in a fatal crash Thursday night near Arthur, Ont., that killed a 21-year-old woman.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 109, east of Arthur.

Police said investigators believe an eastbound Ford pickup truck and a westbound Honda sedan collided head-on.

Rebecca Elizabeth Cutting from Mount Forest, Ont., was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

An OPP spokesperson said witnesses reported poor road conditions and visibility at the time of the collision, but it’s not known if any charges will be laid.

The Wellington County OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

