November 10, 2017 8:13 am

Freezing rain could cause chaos on Calgary city streets

By Reporter  Global News

Freezing rain that fell early morning is expected to cause slippery road conditions for the morning commute

Braden Latam/Global News
A freezing rain warning ended Friday morning for the city of Calgary, but Environment Canada warned streets may be icy for the morning commute.

The warning was issued for southern portions of Airdrie, Drumheller, Brooks and Calgary.

Environment Canada said  the freezing rain would turn to snow before morning, which could cause icy streets.

Drivers were reminded to slow down, watch for tail lights and maintain a safe following distance.

