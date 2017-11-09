Freezing rain warning issued for Calgary area, snow to follow overnight

A freezing rain warning was issued for the Calgary area Thursday night.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system was generating freezing rain, which was expected to change to snow in the evening.

The weather agency said a few centimetres of snow are expected to fall overnight.

The warning included a safety warning about highways, roads, walkways and parking lots, which can become slippery in the freezing rain.

“Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance,” the warning reads.

Freezing rain warnings come when rain falls during sub-zero temperatures, causing a buildup and icy surfaces.