November 9, 2017 9:00 pm

Freezing rain warning issued for Calgary area, snow to follow overnight

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A freezing rain warning was issued for Calgary and the surrounding area on Thursday night.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system was generating freezing rain, which was expected to change to snow in the evening.

The weather agency said a few centimetres of snow are expected to fall overnight.

The warning included a safety warning about highways, roads, walkways and parking lots, which can become slippery in the freezing rain.

“Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance,” the warning reads.

Freezing rain warnings come when rain falls during sub-zero temperatures, causing a buildup and icy surfaces.

