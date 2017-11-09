Just in time for Christmas: List of items in Winnipeg police unclaimed property auction released

The list of items to be sold off during the Winnipeg Police Unclaimed Goods Auction was released Thursday.

There are nearly 350 items on the list that covers things from a golf bag with golf clubs to an electric scooter to a Godzilla action figure.

Clothes, tools, snowblowers, toys, bicycles, generators, ice augers and musical instruments all made the extensive list.

RELATED: Winnipeggers look for deals at 2013 Unclaimed Goods Auction

Your first chance to view the items is on Dec. 3 at Associated Auto Auction in Headingley at 7130 Roblin Blvd. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. and the auction will happen at 12 p.m.

The funds from the auction will be dispersed back into the police service.

You can see the full list and find more information here.