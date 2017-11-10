Bob Layton Editorial: Over to you

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

About the stories this week that the cost of health care for seniors is going up — Ruth says it’s not we seniors who made the costs rise.

Speaking of money, Bill does not get why our chief of police has to beg council for money every year. He says it should be a no-brainer that a growing city needs more officers.

About how you decide where your donation money goes, Sarah looks at who is getting it, how it is used, and what other resources they have. She likes animal rescues because they accept both cash and items.

Todd wonders if we ever got a proper accounting of all the money donated to the victims of the wildfire in Fort McMurray.

Kevin donates only to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous, because he can see where his donation goes when he takes the packages to the door.

And Ken says he must “hepeat” those kind words emanating from the legislature.

Yes, Ken says he is a sewer rat, a despicable person and that embarrassing cousin with an oil and gas industry background.

Let me know what you think about that and have a thoughtful Remembrance weekend.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.