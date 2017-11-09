Driver blew twice the legal limit following crash near Lindsay, Ont.: Police

Police say a driver tested nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol following a crash south of Lindsay, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., Kawartha Lakes police were called to the area of Elm Tree Road and Cross Creek Road for a pickup truck on its side in a ditch near the village of Little Britain.

“Upon arrival, the officer noted that there were approximately 130 metres of skid marks that started in the southbound lane of Elm Tree Road and then led up to the truck,” police stated.

Police said when an officer spoke with the driver, the officer “immediately detected an odour of alcohol on his breath.”

The man was arrested and then taken to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service detachment where he provided samples of his breath.

“The man registered readings in excess of two times the legal limit,” police stated.

Johnathan Avery, 30, of Little Britain has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding the legal limit of alcohol in his blood. He will appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday, Dec. 14.