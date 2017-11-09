Arrests made in Winnipeg condominium arson

Winnipeg police have made “arrests” in the 2015 arson that saw a condominium complex on Waverley Street go up in flames.

More than one person is in custody. Police are set to release details on the arrests at 11 a.m. Thursday.

READ: Winnipeg police searching for tips in suspicious Waverley condo fire

The 2015 blaze caused about 3.5 million dollars in damage when it leveled a three storey condo complex on Waverley Street at John Angus in South Pointe. The flames forced the evacuation of several surrounding homes. No one was hurt.

Several months after the October 2015 fire police shared new information about a person who appeared to be drinking at a nearby construction site at 100 Southview Cresc. that had been broken into around the same time. An accelerent was found at that location.

More details to come.