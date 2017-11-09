Crime
5th person arrested in 2015 Hamilton shooting death of Toronto man

Police say a now-20-year-old Brampton man has been charged in the 2015 shooting death of Nathan Miller.

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a 20-year-old Brampton man in the 2015 shooting death of Nathan Miller.

Five people have now been arrested in the 20-year-old Toronto man’s death. According to police, a group of males entered a home on Madison Avenue near Wentworth Street North and Cannon Street on Jan. 8, 2015. One of them produced a gun and shot the victim several times.

Emergency responders found him without vital signs.

Others accused in the case, including two then-20-year-old Toronto men, a 21-year-old Mississauga man and a Hamilton 15-year-old, were arrested that year.

Police say the fifth man was arrested on Wednesday in Brampton and charged with first-degree murder. Police aren’t naming the accused as he was a minor at the time of the alleged offence.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

