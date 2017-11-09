RCMP drug bust said to have significant impact on Vernon area supply

Heroin, meth, cocaine: just some of the drugs RCMP have seized that were destined for the streets of Vernon.

Several people were arrested in the last 10 weeks as north Okanagan RCMP targeted a drug trafficking group.

On Aug. 26, Vernon RCMP arrested a 17-year-old Lower Mainland youth who is accused of supplying drugs to street level traffickers.

On Oct. 27, a 29-year-old Vernon woman and 21-year-old Lower Mainland male were arrested and charged with possession of multiple drugs for trafficking.

And on Nov. 2, a 24-year-old was arrested on Academy Way in Kelowna for allegedly supplying dealers on Vernon’s streets.

Police executed search warrants on two residents connected to the 24-year-old, a condo in the 800 block of Academy Way and another condo in the 3500 block of Woodsdale Rd. in Lake Country.

RCMP seized packaged drugs including:

753 packages of heroin/ fentanyl opiod mix

666 pacages of cocaine

118 packages of methamphetamine

“This seizure will have a significant impact on the drug supply to the Vernon area and is a good example of enforcement action by the RCMP in targeting those responsible for distributing fentanyl and other illicit drugs in our community,” Sgt. David Evans of the Vernon RCMP Targeted Policing Unit said.