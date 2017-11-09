Scott Thompson: A year into Trump, what have we learned?

On Tuesday, U.S. president Donald Trump and crew celebrated the 1 year anniversary of his stunning victory in their last election.

I really was hoping for some sort of TV gala. Sort of a cross between the Superbowl and an old Dean Martin celebrity roast. (Look it up, kids!)

But no such luck.

Many are analyzing the last year boasting either failure or success depending on which side you ask.

One thing I think we can all agree on, America is certainly more divided than it was a year ago.

The sad part is, most politicians to this day still do not understand why Americans voted for Donald Trump.

And if they do, they don’t have the courage to act.

To say it was less about policy and more about change is an understatement.

It was about anyone, but the status quo.

Something the other sides still fail to recognize, in many parts of the world.

And until they do, we will see more Donald Trumps.

