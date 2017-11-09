Bob Layton Editorial: Your poppy donation

Every year, we hear of thieves stealing some poppy money.

This year is no different and in Sudbury, Ont. they’re now investigating the thefts of 16 poppy donation boxes.

Thieves probably do not know how the poppy money is used.

First, of course, they have to pay to make next year’s poppies. The rest of the donation goes to help the veterans in so many ways.

Maybe a veteran or his widow cannot afford both rent and food – the poppy fund could help out there.

They may need clothing or special furniture, or Meals-On-Wheels, or help getting to another city for the funeral of a loved one.

It may be dental care or eyeglasses they do not have sufficient coverage for.

The poppy fund can help with wheelchairs, or scooters, or medical appliances, or essential home repairs, or an emergency shelter.

Some of the poppy funding can be used for low-rental housing or a drop-in center that is also made available to the elderly or disabled in the community.

It’s wonderful how far they can stretch those poppy donations.

Now you know.

Everyone should know.

Lest we forget.

