Police identify 2 of 3 people killed in fiery Hwy. 400 crash near Bradford

COOKSTOWN, Ont. – Ontario Provincial Police say they have now identified two of three people killed in a fiery pileup on a highway north of Toronto.

Police say the coroner has identified a mini-van driver who was killed in the 14-vehicle crash on Halloween night as 41-year-old Michael John Landry of Oshawa, Ont.

OPP had earlier identified 37-year-old Benjamin Dunn of North Bay, Ont., who was driving one of the two fuel tankers involved in the collision, as one of the victims.

Const. Lauren Ball said Wednesday that investigators were still working to positively identify the third victim.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt has said the intensity of the fire was making it difficult for the coroner’s office to officially identify those who died in the crash.

Police say the collision happened on Highway 400 near County Road 88 in Cookstown, Ont., when at least one truck slammed into vehicles slowing in the area because of an earlier collision.