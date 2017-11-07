NDP questions Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall’s continued private email use

The Opposition wants to know why Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has once again used a private email server to do government business after saying he would stop.

Wall sent emails to his staff from a private server in September, but the premier’s office says that’s because his government email was down intermittently for two weeks.

Interim NDP Leader Nicole Sarauer says they filed a freedom of information request for technical difficulties related to the premier’s government email in September and were told that the records do not exist.

Sarauer says if the email was down it should have sparked requests to be fixed.

Wall was criticized by the NDP in May for using a private email server to do government business.

At the time, Wall initially stood by the decision to use personal email accounts while working at home or on weekends, but a spokeswoman from the premier’s office later said he would only use government email to remove any concern.