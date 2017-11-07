Structure fire in industrial area of Kindersley, Sask.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics are currently on the scene of a structure fire in Kindersley, Sask.

The blaze is located on 7th Avenue West.

According to the Kindersley Fire & Rescue Brigade Facebook page, it’s a major fire with many explosions occurring in an industrial area.

Kindersley RCMP are asking all motorists and pedestrians to completely avoid the area while emergency personnel work.

The town of Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.