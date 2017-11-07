Crime
November 7, 2017 4:24 pm

Woman charged after police pursuit following alleged lotto ticket theft in Ajax

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham Regional Police say a woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, flight from police and possession of property obtained by crime.

AJAX, Ont. – Police say a 31-year-old woman faces several charges after allegedly fleeing from police following the theft of lottery tickets from an Ajax, Ont., gas station.

Durham regional police say officers were called to the gas station early Tuesday to investigate a report of a woman driving off after allegedly taking a large number of lottery tickets.

They say officers located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

Police say the car was brought to a halt after a short pursuit and a woman was arrested.

She’s charged with theft under $5,000, flight from police and possession of property obtained by crime.

