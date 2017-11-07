Weather
November 7, 2017 1:30 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: more snow, -30 wind chills ahead

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Wind chills down toward -30 are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

More snow is on the way as -30 wind chills dive back into the forecast.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

-16 was where the mercury plummeted to early Tuesday, but it felt like -25 with wind chill during the morning.

Some sunny breaks started the day as we warmed up into minus single digits by noon.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow fell in parts of Saskatchewan over the weekend.

Photo courtesy Jess P.

Clouds roll back in during the afternoon with temperatures pushing up into mid-minus single digits, which will feel like the minus teens with wind chill right into the evening.

Tuesday Night

-20 wind chills will be back by evening as we cool back into the minus teens with a good chance of snow into the overnight period as a cold front sweeps through.

Wednesday

Arctic air dives back in behind the cold front that will have swept through by morning with some lingering cloud and a slight chance of flurries to start the day.

Some snow is expected to fall into early Wednesday morning in central Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather

-25 is what it feels like with wind chill in the morning before clouds clear out midday to give us some afternoon sunshine as we climb up to a daytime high around -11 degrees.

The polar vortex nudges closer to Saskatchewan on Wednesday before being pushed aside by a warm upper ridge to the west.

SkyTracker Weather

Thursday-Friday

Sunshine will start the day on Thursday with the mercury falling back into the -20s with wind chills pushing toward -30 before we warm up into minus single digits as clouds build back in.

SkyTracker Weather

A low pressure system will push in Thursday night into Friday morning, kicking up winds and bringing in a chance of snow during the day with an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits.

Another wave of snow pushes into central Saskatchewan on Thursday as a low pressure system moves in.

SkyTracker Weather

Strong winds pick up Thursday night with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h possible.

SkyTracker Weather

Remembrance Day Weekend Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud are on the way for Remembrance Day weekend with a daytime high a few degrees further into minus single digits Saturday and a few more degrees warmer on Sunday.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Brenda Gawluk took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Nov. 7 at Fosston:

Brenda Gawluk took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Nov. 7 at Fosston.

Brenda Gawluk / Viewer Submitted

