Saskatoon weather outlook: more snow, -30 wind chills ahead

More snow is on the way as -30 wind chills dive back into the forecast.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

-16 was where the mercury plummeted to early Tuesday, but it felt like -25 with wind chill during the morning.

Some sunny breaks started the day as we warmed up into minus single digits by noon.

We're about to break into minus single digits for the noon hour, now at -10 with a wind chill of -18 https://t.co/3KR2MBDhD5 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/wEizcXlBah — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 7, 2017

Clouds roll back in during the afternoon with temperatures pushing up into mid-minus single digits, which will feel like the minus teens with wind chill right into the evening.

Tuesday Night

-20 wind chills will be back by evening as we cool back into the minus teens with a good chance of snow into the overnight period as a cold front sweeps through.

Wednesday

Arctic air dives back in behind the cold front that will have swept through by morning with some lingering cloud and a slight chance of flurries to start the day.

-25 is what it feels like with wind chill in the morning before clouds clear out midday to give us some afternoon sunshine as we climb up to a daytime high around -11 degrees.

Thursday-Friday

Sunshine will start the day on Thursday with the mercury falling back into the -20s with wind chills pushing toward -30 before we warm up into minus single digits as clouds build back in.

A low pressure system will push in Thursday night into Friday morning, kicking up winds and bringing in a chance of snow during the day with an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits.

Remembrance Day Weekend Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud are on the way for Remembrance Day weekend with a daytime high a few degrees further into minus single digits Saturday and a few more degrees warmer on Sunday.

