Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of woman in Hamilton

A 41-year-old man is in custody after what police are calling a “domestic-related homicide” in Hamilton on Monday.

According to police, a woman was pronounced dead on Monday afternoon after being found with gunshot wounds at a townhouse complex on Lang Street in the area of Red Hill Valley Parkway and Queenston Road.

The victim, who police said did not live at the townhouse, has been identified as 36-year-old Natasha Thompson.

Police said a suspect was last seen heading through backyards in the area but surrendered to Toronto police at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Hamilton police said the murder weapon has not been recovered.

#HamOnt: Large crime scene on Lang St, witnesses report numerous gunshots, female shot many times. Kids reportedly in the home at the time. pic.twitter.com/ztP3ikOXAG — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) November 7, 2017

Mark Joseph Champagne is expected to appear in court Tuesday to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information or video camera footage to contact investigators.