Judge to sentence second teen in Hannah Leflar murder

A Regina teenager who admitted to lying about his role in the killing of a 16-year-old girl is expected to learn today if he will be sentenced as an adult.

The teen, now 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the January 2015 death of Hanna Leflar.

The defence has argued that the accused made bad choices but is remorseful and should be sent to a youth facility, but the Crown says an adult sentence would balance risk, public safety and rehabilitation.

A second person, Skylar Prockner, was previously convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced as an adult to life with no parole for 10 years.