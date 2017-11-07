Winnipeg Jets dump Dallas in road trip opener
It didn’t take the Winnipeg Jets long to get going Monday night in Dallas. Mark Scheifele scored on the opening shift just 26 seconds into the game. Patrik Laine added a powerplay goal just under five minutes later, and Kyle Connor finished off a Blake Wheeler set up with 57 seconds left in the period as Winnipeg rode that 3-0 lead to a 4-1 win.
Wheeler assisted on all four goals, including an empty net goal by Scheifele as Winnipeg’s #1 line had a nine point night. Winnipeg, 8-3-3 on the season, has points in eight straight games and improved to 4-0 versus Central Division opponents.
Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves as the Jets picked up 11 of 14 points during a seven games in 12 days stretch. So a three day break in Vegas is well deserved before resuming the road trip Friday Night against the expansion Golden Knights.
